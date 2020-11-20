Nvidia Say 30XX Shortage to Continue for ‘A Few More Months’

It’s coming up for around 2-months now since the Nvidia 30XX graphics cards made their initial release and it’s hardly been a secret that getting hold of one, regardless of the model, has proven to be more than a little challenging for consumers. Put simply, between scalpers and consumer demand, there simply are not enough GPUs to go around at the moment.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, if you were hoping that things might be set to improve in the near future, it would appear that Nvidia themselves do not share your confidence!

Nvidia Warn of Continued 30XX GPU Shortages!

Speaking in a conference call with investors, Colette Kress, Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer, has said that, for at least the next few months, the company doesn’t expect the supply (or production) of 30XX graphics cards to improve significantly. Specifically, in relation to the continued high demand seen for the GPUs.

“Given industry-wide capacity constraints and long cycle times, it may take a few more months for product availability to catch up with demand”

What Do We Think?

While many would love to have a brand new Nvidia 30XX sat in their PC, with massive pressure from both scalpers and the more desperate of consumers (and in regards to the latter, that’s doesn’t mean to sound as scathing as it does) getting hold of one before the end of 2020 clearly is still going to represent a pretty huge challenge.

Put simply, we doubt that the supply/demand aspect will actually stabilize until at least some point towards the end of Q1 2021. With more GPUs (from both AMD and Nvidia) set to be available then, however, if you can afford to be patient, it may well be rewarded!

Put simply, as much as I’d love a new graphics card in my personal system, I’m perfectly willing, based on current market trends, to let my 1080 Ti work for just a little longer yet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!