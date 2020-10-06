Nvidia Warns 3080/3090 Shortages May Last Until 2021

It’s hardly any secret that since the launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and particularly the 3080 graphics card last month, getting hold of one (or either of them) has proven to be very difficult for many people. If you were, however, hoping that things might’ve been set to improve before the end of this year, then it seems you might be in for some disappointment.

Why? Well, because in a report via Videocardz, Nvidia themselves have warned that getting a 3080 or 3090 might prove to be practically impossible until at least the start of the new year!

Nvidia 3090/3080 Stock Level Woes!

Speaking in a Q&A session, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said:

“I believe that demand will outstrip all of our supply throughout the year. Remember, we’re also going into the double-whammy, the double-whammy is the holiday season. Even before the holiday season we were doing incredibly well, and then you add on top of it, the Ampere factor, and then you add on the Ampere holiday factor, and we’re going to have a really really big Q4 season.”

So, put simply, what he’s saying here is that if you do plan to get a 3080 or 3090 before the end of this year, you’re going to have to be more than a little lucky in terms of the somewhat limited supply available.

What About Other Graphics Cards?

Given the extreme stock shortages, or massive demand, depending on how you look at it, the supply issues seen with the Nvidia 3080 and 3090 do raise questions as to how well stocked the upcoming 3070 and 3060 Ti will be. Given that both GPUs are expected to be released within the next month, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding both of these and particularly the 3070 as, if Nvidia is correct, it will offer a better graphical performance than the 2080 Ti for only around £450-£500.

Based on Jensen’s comments, it seems likely that getting any Nvidia 30XX GPU before the end of this year is going to be difficult, but all going well they will find a way to at least make the 3070 and 3060 Ti launches less chaotic because, for as great as their new GPUs have been so far, they haven’t exactly been making many fans in terms of their availability.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!