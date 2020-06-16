NZXT Announces CRFT 06 H510 Siege PC Chassis

NZXT, a leading developer of software-powered hardware solutions for PC gaming, and Ubisoft, a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, announce CRFT 06 H510 Siege, the perfect tactical deployment for fortifying your position in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege.

NZXT CRFT 06 H510 Siege PC Chassis

The sixth entrant in NZXT’s limited-edition series of licensed gaming products, CRFT 06 H510 Siege brings the iconic in-game barricade to your gaming station. Featuring an illuminated 6 Logo on the front panel, this new limited-edition NZXT H510 case allows you to display both your PC components and your operational readiness. Weapons free.

“We are very honored to be working with Ubisoft to create an H510 based on the immensely popular Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Around our offices, Rainbow Six Siege has a passionate group of players. That is why we consulted with them when designing this latest CRFT product to ensure that this would be a case that fans appreciate.” – NZXT

Features

CRFT 06 H510 Siege Exclusive Features

● Limited-edition NZXT H510 themed after Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

● Illuminated 6 Logo on the front panel

● Side panels designed to replicate the in-game wall barricade

● Exclusive special-edition breaching NZXT Puck and 6 Logo Charm

NZXT H510 Main Features

● Modern design and builder-friendly features

● USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel

● Premium all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic

● Tempered glass side panel to showcase your build

● Wire management made easy with an intuitive, patent-pending cable management system

● Simplified water-cooling installation using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations

Price & Availability

A special edition breaching NZXT Puck and 6 Logo charm are included with every CRFT 06 H510 Siege. Only 500 units of this limited-edition case will be produced globally, so be sure to order one quickly before time runs out.

Set to hit retailers over the next few days, the NZXT CRFT 06 H510 Siege will retail for an MSRP in the region of – £229.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more or maybe look to buy one, you can check out the following retailers who are confirmed to be supplying this chassis design.

What do you think? Do you like this new chassis design? – Let us know in the comments!