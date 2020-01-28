NZXT Announces Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series AIO Coolers

With AIO designs now being a well-established aspect of the CPU cooling market, it’s not exactly surprising to see many manufacturers looking to find new ways to make the technology more functional and, quite frankly, a lot more interesting.

In announcing the Kraken X-3 and Z-3 series, NZXT certainly has some interesting new AIO solutions heading to the shelves and, who knows, maybe your next PC build or upgrade!

Let’s see what’s on offer!

NZXT Kraken Z-3

NZXT Announces Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series

On the whole, the two cooler releases are generally rather similar. They do, however, have some pretty substantial differences. Largely seen in how the pump head operates. Starting with the Kraken Z-3, for example, the pump head offers users a fully-customizable LED experience. You can use the pump head (via the app) to display useful information about how the cooler is operating or, if you wish, replace it entirely with an amusing image or gif. Check out the video below to see what Andy decided to do with his!

NZXT Kraken X-3

The Kraken X-3 offers a similar but more cut-back version by allowing users to remove the cap to the pump head and replace the logo with literally anything they like. Put simply, as long as it has a magnetic backing (and fits in the port) you can make this entirely suitable for the style you want in your build!

With an infinity glass style design, while being the less expensive version of the two designs, it still carries an amazingly impressive level of eye-candy!

What Does NZXT Have to Say?

“New to the NZXT Kraken ecosystem, the Z-3 series (available in both 280mm and 360mm configurations) is the quintessential centerpiece to the ultimate gaming battlestation. A beautiful 2.36”(60mm) LCD screen providing unlimited visual customization, powered by NZXT CAM, is capable of displaying vital system health data as well as any custom image or animated GIF. With unparalleled aesthetics, the Kraken Z-3 series provides builders the opportunity to express themselves in an all-new way. The refreshed Kraken X-3 series (available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm configurations) improves on the iconic RGB infinity mirror design by enlarging the size of the ring. An upgraded cap is now rotatable to ensure correct orientation of the NZXT logo, accommodating more builds. Additionally, an NZXT RGB channel is built-in to allow for the easy addition of any NZXT RGB products, such as AER RGB 2 fans. Both the Kraken X-3 and Z-3 series are compatible with mainstream CPU sockets such as Intel’s LGA 1151 and AMD’s AM4, giving builders access to high-performance cooling no matter which platform they choose.”

Features

In regards to specifics of these AIO coolers, it gets a little tricky. While the Kraken X-3 and Z-3 are similar coolers in many aspects of their design, there are also quite important differences appertaining to the models.

Does that make sense? Well, let’s put it this way. They’re mostly the same, but with a few key differences.

Shared Features

Stay in Control CAM’s elegant, user-friendly software makes you the master of your PC. With simple-to-use, intuitive controls, you can manage your Kraken’s performance and appearance with ease.

Incredible Performance The included Aer P radiator fans are designed for liquid-cooling perfection. Featuring a chamfered intake and ﬂuid dynamic bearings, they deliver silent operation, long-term reliability, and powerful cooling performance.

Simple Installation Fine nylon mesh sleeves strengthen the rubber tubing, providing durability and protection against mishandling. The pump can be rotated or placed to ﬁt the needs of your motherboard without affecting the direction of the logo or image.

Install your pump in any direction to avoid conflicts with memory slots by rotating the Kraken X-3’s NZXT logo or placing the Kraken Z-3’s screen in the proper orientation.

Includes an NZXT RGB connector to power NZXT RGB lighting accessories, including Aer RGB 2 fans

All-new 7th generation pump from Asetek, providing better cooling and whisper-quiet performance at 800RPM

Improved synchronization of lighting modes across other NZXT RGB accessories

NZXT CAM-controlled pump and lighting effects

Easier installation with reinforced extended tubing (400mm)

Model Specific Features

Kraken X-3 Series Exclusive Features:

Bigger and Brighter A 10% bigger LED ring allows for more vivid RGB. A rotatable top accommodates re-orienting the logo no matter the direction the cooler is installed.



Kraken Z-3 Series Exclusive Features:

Customize your Battlestation With a bright, 2.36” LCD screen capable of displaying 24-bit color, you can now completely customize the look of your CPU cooler. Whether it’s a funny gif or CAM data, you can use your Kraken to express yourself in an exciting new way.



How Much Will They Cost?

The confirms MSRP prices for the NZXT Kraken X-3 and Z-3 are as follows:

Kraken X-3 Series

240mm AIO Cooler – $129.99

280mm AIO Cooler – $149.99

360mm AIO Cooler – $179.99

Kraken Z-3 Series

280mm AIO Cooler – $249.99

360mm AIO Cooler – $279.99

What Do We Think?

Want to know what we thought about these brand new coolers from NZXT? Well, you can check out the video below and click here for our in-depth product review!

For more information about these releases and other NZXT products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the designs? Which one do you like best? – Let us know in the comments!