NZXT Expands its Kraken AIO Liquid CPU Cooler Line-Up

NZXT, a leading designer of intuitive software, hardware, and services for the PC gaming community, today announces an expansion of the Kraken X-3 RGB and Kraken Z53 expanding their existing line of AIO liquid CPU coolers.

Kraken X-3 RGB

The NZXT Kraken X-3 family will introduce a new variant that will include NZXT AER RGB 2 fans for builders wanting to maximize RGB in their build. The Kraken X-3 series includes the improved iconic RGB infinity mirror design with an enlarged ring size. The cap is upgraded to be rotatable to ensure the correct orientation of the NZXT logo, accommodating more builders. With the newest 7th generation pump for Asetek, the Kraken X-3 RGB series has industry-leading cooling performance for your CPU.

The NZXT Kraken Z-3 series will now include the NZXT Kraken Z53 240mm AIO in addition to the previously released 280mm and 360mm options. The NZXT Kraken Z-3 series is the perfect addition to any gaming battle station. A beautiful 2.36”(60mm) LCD screen provides unlimited visual customization and is capable of displaying vital system health data as well as any custom image or animated GIF via NZXT CAM.

With unparalleled aesthetics and performance, the Kraken Z-3 series is built with the 7th generation Asetek pump and provides builders the opportunity to express themselves in an all-new way while keeping their CPU temps cool.

Both the Kraken X-3 and Z-3 series are compatible with mainstream CPU sockets, such as Intel’s LGA 1200 and AMD’s AM4 giving builders access to high-performance cooling no matter which platform they choose.

Kraken X-3 RGB Series Exclusive Features

Vivid and Silent

Dramatic lighting effects complement your system with the addition of included Aer RGB 2 fans. Fans feature a winglet-tip fan blade design producing optimal airflow while keeping the fans as quiet as possible. Fluid dynamic bearings in every fan provide long-lasting, near-silent operation.

Kraken Z-3 Series Exclusive

With a bright, 2.36” LCD screen capable of displaying 24-bit color, you can now completely customize the look of your CPU cooler. Whether it’s a funny gif or CAM data, you can use your Kraken to express yourself in an exciting new way.

Features found in both the Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 Series

Stay in Control

CAM’s elegant, user-friendly software makes you the master of your PC. With simple-to-use, intuitive controls, you can manage your Kraken’s performance and appearance with ease.

Incredible Performance

The included Aer P radiator fans are designed for liquid-cooling perfection. Featuring a chamfered intake and ﬂuid dynamic bearings, they deliver silent operation, long-term reliability, and powerful cooling performance.

Simple Installation

Fine nylon mesh sleeves strengthen the rubber tubing, providing durability and protection against mishandling. The pump can be rotated or placed to ﬁt the needs of your motherboard without affecting the direction of the logo or image.

Additional Features:

Install your pump in any direction to avoid conflicts with memory slots by rotating the Kraken X-3’s NZXT logo or placing the Kraken Z-3’s screen in the proper orientation.

Includes an NZXT RGB connector to power NZXT RGB lighting accessories, including Aer RGB 2 fans

7th generation pump from Asetek, providing better cooling and whisper-quiet performance at 800RPM

Improved synchronization of lighting modes across other NZXT RGB accessories

NZXT CAM-controlled pump and lighting effects

Easier installation with reinforced extended tubing (400mm)

Price & Availability

The new Kraken AIO liquid coolers are available now with individual MSRP as follows:

Kraken X-3 RGB Series

Kraken X53 RGB(240mm AIO cooler): $159.99 USD

Kraken X63 RGB(280mm AIO cooler): $179.99 USD

Kraken X73 RGB(360mm AIO cooler): $219.99 USD

Kraken Z-3 Series

Kraken Z53 (240mm AIO cooler): $229.99 USD

UK Prices:

RL-KRX53-R1 Kraken X53 ( 240 mm ) with RGB fans £149.99

RL-KRX63-R1 Kraken X63 ( 280 mm ) with RGB fans £159.99

RL-KRX73-R1 Kraken X73 ( 360 mm ) with RGB fans £199.99

RL-KRZ53-01 Kraken Z53 ( 240 mm ) £209.99

For more information, you can check out the official NZXT website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!