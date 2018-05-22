NZXT H500i Tempered Glass RGB Mid-Tower Chassis Review

NZXT H500i

We’re big fans of the NZXT chassis range here at eTeknix. Fans enough to have built, and currently be building systems of our own in their amazing H400i and H700i chassis! However, the family isn’t complete, and the new H500i looks set to take the middle spot of the two chassis, blending features from both with an aim of wider appeal. The H700i is one of the, if not the most impressive chassis we’ve reviewed in years. However, it’s pretty darn expensive too. With the H500i, you get many of the features in a slightly more affordable package. However, there are a few other nips and tucks to the design and overall improvements too, making it very appealing to us.

Features

The H500i is certainly well equipped, with a tempered glass window on the left side, two NZXT RGB lighting strips for all your colourful thrills and more. Of course, with high-quality fans, dust filters, a PSU shroud and more, it’s sure to look great even with the lights turned off.

H500 / H500i Features

Modern design and builder-friendly features

Premium, all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic; available in four color combinations

Tempered glass side panel showcases your build

Wire management is made easy with an intuitive, patent-pending cable management system

Water-cooling installation is simplified using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations

H500i Exclusive Features

The Smart Device, a built-in RGB and digital fan controller powered by CAM, delivers HUE+ and GRID+ functionality and includes two pre-installed fans and RGB LED strips.

An optional Adaptive Noise Reduction fan control mode in CAM measures CPU and GPU temperatures, as well as ambient and system component sound levels to create custom fan curves that optimize the balance between cooling and noise

Integrated, CAM-powered RGB lighting allows for dynamic personalization of each and every build

Vertical GPU mount* showcases the gaming power inside

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official NZXT product page here.

What NZXT Had to Say