NZXT H500i Tempered Glass RGB Mid-Tower Chassis Review
Peter Donnell / 5 hours ago
NZXT H500i
We’re big fans of the NZXT chassis range here at eTeknix. Fans enough to have built, and currently be building systems of our own in their amazing H400i and H700i chassis! However, the family isn’t complete, and the new H500i looks set to take the middle spot of the two chassis, blending features from both with an aim of wider appeal. The H700i is one of the, if not the most impressive chassis we’ve reviewed in years. However, it’s pretty darn expensive too. With the H500i, you get many of the features in a slightly more affordable package. However, there are a few other nips and tucks to the design and overall improvements too, making it very appealing to us.
Features
The H500i is certainly well equipped, with a tempered glass window on the left side, two NZXT RGB lighting strips for all your colourful thrills and more. Of course, with high-quality fans, dust filters, a PSU shroud and more, it’s sure to look great even with the lights turned off.
H500 / H500i Features
- Modern design and builder-friendly features
- Premium, all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic; available in four color combinations
- Tempered glass side panel showcases your build
- Wire management is made easy with an intuitive, patent-pending cable management system
- Water-cooling installation is simplified using a removable bracket for either all-in-one CPU coolers or custom loop configurations
H500i Exclusive Features
- The Smart Device, a built-in RGB and digital fan controller powered by CAM, delivers HUE+ and GRID+ functionality and includes two pre-installed fans and RGB LED strips.
- An optional Adaptive Noise Reduction fan control mode in CAM measures CPU and GPU temperatures, as well as ambient and system component sound levels to create custom fan curves that optimize the balance between cooling and noise
- Integrated, CAM-powered RGB lighting allows for dynamic personalization of each and every build
- Vertical GPU mount* showcases the gaming power inside
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official NZXT product page here.
What NZXT Had to Say
“With the H500, we’ve taken everything we learned from both our top-selling S340 line and our recent H Series products to offer an updated, feature rich chassis that continues our commitment to designing affordable premium hardware,͟said Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder and CEO. ͞From the stunning tempered glass to its durable all-steel construction, the H500 and H500i give builders of all levels everything they need to build an extraordinary gaming machine.” – NZXT