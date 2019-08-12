NZXT H510 Mid-Tower Case Review

The NZXT range is by far one of my all-time favourites. They’ve always put themselves at the cutting edge of the PC case market. From the old school Phantom series that every high-end PC gamer had to have ten years ago. Now, we’re up to the H-series, which feature ultra-clean lines, integrated smart-features, modular hardware, and a range of designs giving you a choice of colours, as well as a choice of a standard, smart or elite variants.

NZXT H510

There’s the NZXT H510, which for lack of a better word is the base model. However, it’s still very much a premium case in its own right. Then you also have the H510i which comes with their smart fan control system built-in. Above that, you have the H510 Elite. This is the smart version of the case but comes with more tempered glass and RGB. Which one is right for you? That’s for your eyes and your wallet to decide. However, the core design and features of all three models remain the same. The H510 is available in matte white, matte black and matte black/red; we have the white version in for review today.

What NZXT Had to Say

“We’ve made our iconic H Series PC cases even better. Our new lineup still features the elements builders loved in the original H Series, including our patented cable management system, removable fan/radiator mounting brackets, and easy-to-use drive trays, alongside new updates like a front-panel USB-C connector supporting high-speed USB 3.1 Gen 2 devices, a tempered glass side panel that installs with a single thumbscrew, and an upgraded Smart Device V2 on the H510i.” – NZXT

Features

With a USB 3.1 Gen2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel, it’s easier than ever to connect smartphones, high-speed external storage, or the latest peripherals to your PC

The clean, modern design, iconic cable management bar, and uninterrupted tempered-glass side panel showcase your stunning build.

Cable management can often take more time than assembly. We designed a cable routing kit with pre-installed channels and straps, for intuitive and easy wiring.

Two Aer F120mm fans* are included for optimal internal airflow and the front panel and PSU intakes include removable filters. Includes a removable bracket designed for radiators up to 280mm simplifies the installation of either closed-loop or custom-loop water cooling.*Case version fans and specs vary from retail version

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official NZXT H510 product page here. You can also see the specifications for the H510i here, or the Elite here.

Product Trailer