NZXT Kraken X73 RGB AIO Liquid Cooler Review

NZXT is a well-respected brand when it comes to PC components and while their high-quality chassis designs are perhaps what the company is best known for, it shouldn’t be forgotten that they also provide a fantastic number of excellent cooling and gaming peripheral solutions.

With the launch of their brand new Kraken X73 RGB AIO liquid cooler, therefore, we were very excited to check this out!

NZXT Kraken X73 RGB

The NZXT Kraken X73 RGB is a high-performance enthusiast-grade AIO liquid cooler that packs a huge amount of features and functionality. Coming in a 360mm design, this should clearly offer plenty of cooling potential. It doesn’t, however, end there. Offering highly-customizable RGB lighting effects through their NZXT CAM software, there is undoubtedly something aesthetically available here to suit practically all styles and tastes in the RGB rainbow.

Let’s check out some of the key features and product specifications.

Features

A 10% bigger LED ring allows for more vivid RGB. A rotatable top accommodates re-orienting the logo no matter the direction the cooler is installed.

CAM provides sophisticated controls with an intuitive, user-friendly interface. Now with better sync for lighting across all NZXT RGB devices, full CAM integration allows you to manage your Kraken’s performance with precision, making adjustments with the click of a button.

The Aer P radiator fans are designed for liquid-cooling perfection. It features a chamfered intake and fluid dynamic bearing that provides silent operations, durability, and powerful cooling performance.

Fine nylon mesh sleeves strengthen the rubber tubing, providing durability and protection against mishandling. Adjust the orientation of the pump head* to fit the needs of your motherboard without affecting the direction of the logo.

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

What Does NZXT Have To Say?