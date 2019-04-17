NZXT Reveal H500 Vault Boy PC Chassis Design

NZXT H500 Vault Boy PC

We have over the years seen NZXT release a number of pretty cool chassis designs. Particularly when they go a little outside the ‘box’ (so to speak) and reach out to 3rd-parties to create custom

designs.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, details on the H500 Vault Boy PC have seen released and, I must admit, this is perhaps one of my most favourite to date!

Shut Up and Take My Bottle Caps!

The chassis design will only be produced in limited quantities. It will, however, feature more than a few fantastic nods to the highly-popular Fallout gaming franchise.

The design itself features all of the colours you would expect from any ‘Vault-Tec’ product and, in terms of a chassis itself, looks more than a little impressive.

Features

CRFT #04 H500 Vault Boy Exclusive Features:

Limited edition NZXT H500 featuring Vault Boy and his iconic thumbs-up pose

Vault-Tech logos on the front panel and PSU shroud

Custom designed i/o port with a trefoil on the power button

Painted to match Vault Boy’s unique blue and yellow colour scheme

Exclusive black gear shaped puck with the Fallout logo

NZXT H500 Main Features:

Premium, all-steel construction with the sleek H Series design

Tempered glass panel showcases your build with crisp clarity

System installation and expansion made easy with an all-new cable management system

Water-cooling installation simplified for both AIO and custom loop

N7 Z390 Vault Boy Cover main features:

All metal custom cover designed to complement your H500 Vault Boy build

How Much Does it Cost?

This release will only comprise of around 1,000 models with the

Vault Boy N7 Z390 interior cover coming in much lower quantities of 400.

If you do, however, love the design, then for a price of around $149.99 you can have the chassis with the cover available for around $60. – If you are interested you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like the design? – Let us know in the comments!