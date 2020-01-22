NZXT Reveal the New C SERIES Power Supply

We love power supplies here at eTeknix and if you’re going to get one for your system (be it an upgrade, replacement or for a brand new build) you’re going to want a design that is solid, reliant and efficient.

Well, fortunately with the release of the brand new C Series, NZXT has you covered with three new power supplies (in 650w/750w/850w variants) all coming with 80 Plus Gold efficiency ratings!

What Does NZXT Have to Say?

“The new C Series power supply from NZXT features safe, reliable power while ensuring optimal efficiency and quieter performance. Manufactured with high-quality components and backed by a 10-year warranty, the C Series power supplies deliver both peace of mind and clean, reliable power to your PC gaming system.”

Features

SILENT OPERATION A push of a button enables Zero RPM Fan mode, silencing the fan under low-load conditions. When needed, the 120mm fluid-dynamic bearing fan spins up to efficiently cool the PSU, keeping your system stable and running through even the most intense gaming session.

ALL THE ESSENTIALS The C series fits any case conforming to the ATX standard with the C750 and C650 support NVIDIA GPUs up to 2080ti and AMD GPUs up to AMD Radeon VII. The C850 can support multi-GPU configurations.

BUILT FOR BUILDERS The modular design lets you use only the cables you need, ensuring easier installation, and less clutter. The sleeved main cables look great and resist heat damage as well as fraying, delivering greater durability and longevity.

PEACE OF MIND In addition to world-class service and support, NZXT provides a 10-year warranty for the C Series PSU, so you can enjoy a worry-free gaming experience.



How Much Do They Cost?

Being available in three variants (depending on which wattage best suits your system set-up) the NZXT C Series is priced as follows:

C650 – $109.99

C750 – $119.99

C850 – $129.99

Based on these prices, although everything is always relevant, it’s nice to see the gap between the 650w and the 850w being only $20!

What Do We Think?

Of the three variants, although all of them are excellent, the C850 is certainly the standout product for us. Getting 850-watts of power with gold rated efficiency is always perfect for the vast majority of PC gamers. Throw in the fact that it’s priced at $129.99 with a huge 10-year warranty and, courtesy of NZXT, you’ve got an absolute steal on your hands here!

You can learn more about the NZXT C Series at their official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!