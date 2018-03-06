NZXT Unleashes the Kraken X72 and Kraken M22 AIO Coolers

NZXT AIO CPU Cooler Line Expands

NZXT is refreshing their current all-in-one liquid CPU cooler line-up, starting with the Kraken X72 and Kraken M22. As the name suggests, the Kraken X72 improves upon the Kraken X62 and features the best cooling performance from the lineup to date. While the Kraken X62 only has a 280mm radiator, the Kraken X72 has a larger 360mm radiator with three 120mm Aer P120 fans.

The Kraken M22 however is the first under the Kraken M line. It features a 152 x 120 x 32 radiator that comes with an Aer P120 fan. Plus, it also has individually addressable RGB lighting and infinite mirror design, but in a more affordable form.

These Aer P120 fans operate at a range of 500-2,000 +/- 300 RPM with a noise level of 21-36dBA. The Kraken M22’s pump operates at 3,000 +/- 300RPM, while the Kraken X72’s pump has an operating range of 1,600~2,800 +/- 300RPM.

How Much is the NZXT Kraken X72?

The new flagship Kraken X72 is available for $199 USD. It comes with a 6-year warranty coverage.

How Much is the NZXT Kraken M22?

The Kraken M22 is available for just $99 USD. It comes with a 3-year warranty coverage.

