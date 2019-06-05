Ocarina of Time ROM Hack Brings VR and First Person Support

The Legend of Zelda – Ocarina of Time

Despite being well over 20 years old now, there are few games that have stood the test of time better than The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of time. The game is still hugely popular with fans and is a regular topic in the speedrunning community.

While many people might be hoping that Nintendo may someday remaster the game, a brand new ROM hack released has certainly added a fresh dimension to it.

Created by ‘Kaze Emanuar’, the release adds both a first-person mode to the game as well as (amazingly) VR support. Yes, you can experience Ocarina of Time with your HTC Vive or Oculus Rift!

Emulation

Through the use of some (largely excellent) emulators, N64 games have been available to play on the PC for quite some time. This is, however, the first instance I can recall where a game has been modified so heavily as to allow for full interactive VR support.

Admittedly, the ROM hack isn’t perfect and does have a few problems here and there. Considering it’s available for free, however, you can’t grumble at that!

Where Can I Try It Out?

The ROM hack is available for free which you can download via the link here! – Quick disclaimer – You download at your own risk!

To use it, ‘Kaze Emanuar’ strongly recommends the Dolphin Emulator. From there, however, apparently simply dragging and dropping the file should allow it to boot up with full VR mode enabled. While this will undoubtedly bring a fun and new way to experience Ocarina of Time, I can’t help but feel that this isn’t going to make the Water Temple any easier…

