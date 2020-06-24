Oculus Go VR Headset To Be Discontinued This Year!

Releasing back in 2018, the Oculus Go VR headset was a very popular entry-level device for those wanting to try out the virtual reality experience while still keeping it within a reasonably sensible budget. Since it’s release, however, the technology has moved on quite a fair bit and, as such, despite it still being one of the most widely popular headsets around (largely due to its inexpensive price), Oculus has officially announced that the ‘Go’ will be discontinued before the end of this year!

Oculus Go to be Discontinued

In making the announcement on their website, the VR headset manufacturer has confirmed that December 2020 will see the ‘Go’ officially enter a discontinued state. In other words, after this point, these specific ‘Go’ models will no longer be made. In making the announcement, the company has said:

“Since we launched Oculus Go two years ago, VR technology has improved at an incredible pace. Oculus Go’s success first proved that the all-in-one form factor can deliver highly immersive experiences. A year later, Oculus Quest redefined the category, with full head and hand movement powered by our Insight tracking system. Quest enabled incredible VR games like Beat Saber, Dance Central, and The Climb with the freedom of an untethered experience, plus access to high-powered PC games like Asgard’s Wrath and Stormland through Oculus Link. Just past the one-year anniversary of Quest, we’re humbled by its continued success. The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, and you’ve told us loud and clear that 6DOF feels like the future of VR. That’s why we’re going all-in, and we won’t be shipping any more 3DOF VR products. We’ll end sales of Oculus Go headsets this year as we double down on improving our offerings for Quest and Rift.”

What Happens Now?

So, what happens now for owners of the Oculus Go? Well, the good news is that, just in case you were starting to get worried, you’re not getting cut loose. Oculus has said that they will continue support and updates for the VR headset until 2022. In terms of adding new content to the store, however, this will officially end (in terms of the ‘Go’) on December 18th this year.

On the plus side, however, if you have been eyeing one of these up, then you might want to start paying attention to the retailers. With this officially entering its discontinuation phase, some great deals will surely be set to appear in the very near future!

