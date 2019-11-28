Oculus Rift Launches its Thanksgiving Collection Bundle Sale

Being the owner of an Oculus Rift, I must admit that despite it still being something of a fringe product (as VR still fails to really take off with consumers) I do love the experience it provides. I would also probably admit, however, that I could do with getting some more games for it.

Well, Oculus Rift owners can rejoice as an official Thanksgiving Bundle sale is offering 6 amazing VR games for a (relatively speaking) amazingly low price.

Oculus Rift Thanksgiving Sale

The sale offers Oculus Rift owners the opportunity to grab 6 highly-popular VR games in a very decent ‘Thanksgiving’ sales bundle. The releases include:

Moss

Job Simulator

Wander

Fruit Ninja

Real VR Fishing

Racket: Nx

“Dig in to these delectable titles with our Thanksgiving Collection, 6 games for a great price. This collection includes: Moss, Job Simulator, Wander, Fruit Ninja,Real VR Fishing and Racket: Nx.” – Oculus

Where Can I Check Out the Sale?

Available for £69.99, while the sale, on the whole, may not seem overly cheap, it’s still not a bad price to grab 6 of (arguably) some of the most detailed VR games available on the platform.

For more information on the sale, you can either check out your Oculus Rift app or by visiting the official website via the link here! – Be sure to act quickly though as the sale ends this Sunday!

If you’re after more discount goodness, you can check out our Black Friday highlights via the link here!

What do you think? Is this a pretty decent bundle for the price? – Let us know in the comments!