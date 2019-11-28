Oculus Rift Launches its Thanksgiving Collection Bundle Sale

/ 6 hours ago

Being the owner of an Oculus Rift, I must admit that despite it still being something of a fringe product (as VR still fails to really take off with consumers) I do love the experience it provides. I would also probably admit, however, that I could do with getting some more games for it.

Well, Oculus Rift owners can rejoice as an official Thanksgiving Bundle sale is offering 6 amazing VR games for a (relatively speaking) amazingly low price.

Oculus Rift Thanksgiving Sale

The sale offers Oculus Rift owners the opportunity to grab 6 highly-popular VR games in a very decent ‘Thanksgiving’ sales bundle. The releases include:

  • Moss
  • Job Simulator
  • Wander
  • Fruit Ninja
  • Real VR Fishing
  • Racket: Nx

“Dig in to these delectable titles with our Thanksgiving Collection, 6 games for a great price. This collection includes: Moss, Job Simulator, Wander, Fruit Ninja,Real VR Fishing and Racket: Nx.” – Oculus

oculus rift sale

Where Can I Check Out the Sale?

Available for £69.99, while the sale, on the whole, may not seem overly cheap, it’s still not a bad price to grab 6 of (arguably) some of the most detailed VR games available on the platform.

For more information on the sale, you can either check out your Oculus Rift app or by visiting the official website via the link here! – Be sure to act quickly though as the sale ends this Sunday!

If you’re after more discount goodness, you can check out our Black Friday highlights via the link here!

What do you think? Is this a pretty decent bundle for the price? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

  • Archives