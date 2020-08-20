Oculus Will Shortly Require a Facebook Account!

Back when Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014 (for a figure believed to be roughly in the region of $2BN), to date the two companies have (perhaps surprisingly) been run pretty independent of each other. It seems, however, that things in that regard are about to change quite significantly!

How you ask? Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, Facebook has confirmed that the use of an Oculus VR headset online will shortly require users to log-in with a Facebook account! it does, however, vary depending on how long you’ve actually owned one of the VR products.

Oculus to Require Facebook Log-In

So, for those of you who own Oculus headsets, you might be wondering exactly what’s happening here and more specifically, if you’re going to have to create or dust off your Facebook account. Well, the good news for those people is that this change (integration) will not initially impact you. In other words, until 2023, you should be able to continue logging in with your existing account.

For all new Oculus users registered after October this year, however, logging in will require the creation of a Facebook account.

What Do We Think?

In truth, this integration was always enviable. It was simply a matter of time before Facebook decided to incorporate its main social media structure into its Oculus VR platform. For those owners who have been stubbornly holding out on getting a Facebook account though, it seems that, sooner or later, you’re simply going to have to. Well, presuming you want to continue receiving updates and access to online content at least!

What do you think? Do you own an Oculus VR headset? If so, what do you think about this news? – Let us know in the comments!