Official PC Requirements for Anthem Announced

Anthem PC Requirements

Anthem is certainly one of the upcoming releases that are being treated with more than a little curiosity. Hype isn’t perhaps quite the right word as this is an EA game and as such we can probably fully expect this to be an absolute mess on launch. The development by Bioware might change your opinion on that, but it is, at the very least, subjective at best.

With its upcoming release coming very shortly, in a report via DSOGaming, the official specifications for the game have been announced.

Specifications

Minimum

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Recommended

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

What Do We Think?

Anthem is certainly making more than a little case for its graphical prowess. It will, after all, include DLSS technology. Ray tracing is, however, a little up in the air. There’s no mention of it in the specifications and additionally, both EA and Bioware have been fence sitting on it for more than a little while.

On the whole, though, I don’t think it unfair to suggest that the recommended specifications are bad. They are, actually, rather benign.

Anthem will release for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on February 15th.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the release?