Official Screenshots For F1 2018 Released

F1 2018 Releases Screenshots For Upcoming Release

The currently Formula 1 season might be well underway now, but we haven’t seen the tie-in game for this year’s championship release just yet. It’s often a bit like the Fifa series in that it tends to release just shortly after the season is bedded in.

Despite not being massively popular in the same terms as Fifa or Madden, the F1 games series has always proven to be a solid seller. With newer games placing more emphasis on photo-realism they are certainly, if nothing else, eye-candy for fans.

Well, while the game hasn’t been released just yet, in a report via DSOGaming, we do have our first official screenshots from F1 2018 and boy do they look good!

Photo Realism

The screenshots released show a massive level of attention has been paid to detail. Despite this being only a game, the screenshots clearly show a real effort has been made for photo-realism. One which, even based on the high standards of the prior game, looks to be significantly surpassing it.

At present, specific details about the game are a little thin on the ground. What is known, however, is that F1 2018 will look to expand on the career mode. Something that was good in the previous game, albeit a little underwhelming.

When Is It Out?

F1 2018 will release on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on August 24th. So sadly fans still have just under 2-months to wait. By that point though, hopefully, in the real world, Lewis Hamilton will have an insurmountable lead at the top of the table which is where I suspect, based on these screenshots, is also where this game is aiming for.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the F1 gaming series? Are you looking forward to F1 2018? – Let us know in the comments!