Official Sequel Announced For Zelda Breath of the Wild

Zelda Breath of the Wild

With the release of Zelda Breath of the Wild a little over two years ago, we got to see what would likely form part of the future of the franchise for releases to come. Namely, an open world design that allowed players to fully explore and interact with the environment with very little limitation.

While the release was universally praised, many would agree it wasn’t perfect. The lack of traditional Zelda style dungeons was perhaps the biggest criticism. Well, that and an occasional need to farm weapons seemingly made out of glass based on the consistency in which they broke.

Well, the good news is that if you’re ready for your next Zelda fix, then Nintendo is happy to oblige. At E3 2019, it has been confirmed that a brand new direct sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild is currently in development.

What Do We Know About It?

In terms of specifics, very little. What you see from the teaser trailer above is literally all you get. No release date, no clue as to the plot (albeit Ganon probably has something to do with it) and we’re not even given any hint as to what the name might be.

What we are told, however, is that it will be a direct sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild and, to many, that will be enough!

What Do We Think?

Zelda Breath of the Wild was a nearly perfect game. As we noted above, however, there are areas in which it could be improved. Certainly, a reintroduction of the more traditional dungeons would be an excellent (and probably easy) way of getting this sequel off to a solid start.

With this almost certainly set to be a Nintendo Switch exclusive, let’s hope that we’ll get some firmer news in the very near future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!