One of the Internet’s Biggest Memes is Getting a Documentary

Presuming that you had internet access at some point between 2003-2005, you almost certainly encountered the above viral image. For those of you struggling to make it out, that is indeed a person duct-taped to the ceiling playing Counterstrike.

Taking place at a LAN party (something of a rather outdated concept) for many years people were unsure if it was legitimate, a prank or just a successful attempt to create one of the internet’s earliest viral images. It seems, however, that all of those questions are going to be answered!

Internet Meme is Getting a Documentary

Following the release of a trailer video, it has been confirmed that the ‘duct-tape LAN party guy’ meme is going to get a full-blown documentary. The film will feature interviews with many people in attendance including the man himself who was stuck to the ceiling when the picture was taken.

It will, of course, also look into the early days of co-operative PC gaming. A time that was, I promise you, a damn sight more complicated than it is today. Thank the lord!

When Is It Out?

While no exact release date has been confirmed in the trailer (let alone on which format it will be released (probably YouTube)) they have gone as far as to commit to a 2020 release date.

I must admit though, I’m really looking forward to this one. It was a meme that represented both a time and rough-edgedness in PC gaming that has long since vanished. I’m kinda really nostalgic now for my friend to set up his server (located within a cardboard box) again for a few quick rounds of Battlefield 2.

Rest assured though, I have my popcorn ready!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this film? Do you have any amusing anecdotes from your early days of PC gaming? – Let us know in the comments!