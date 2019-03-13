One Piece World Seeker Launch Trailer Released

One Piece World Seeker

When I first heard that there was an ‘open world’ One Piece game on the way, I must admit that I may have wee’d myself a little. Being a huge fan of anime and manga, there are very few franchises bigger than this. In addition, I can think of few franchises that deserve the ‘open world’ treatment more than this!

With the release coming in just a couple days, however, Bandai Namco has really ramped up the hype. Following the release of the official launch trailer, we get to see just how good this might be!

Colourful And Seemingly Within The Style!

Having watched the trailer, while I have been disappointed with various anime/manga game crossovers in the past (most recently with Jump Force) this is looking surprisingly good.

The environments are bright, bold, colourful and everything just seems firmly in keeping with the franchise!

When Is It Out?

One Piece World Seeker will release for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 15th.

While this might be a little too ‘niche’ for the mainstream to really take interest in, I think this could possibly be one of the sleeper hits of the year. Well, either that or it’ll just be mildly disappointing like the vast majority of its predecessors.

With it featuring all of your favourite characters, as well as some brand new ones created by Eiichiro Oda himself, this is ticking a lot of the right boxes for me!

What do you think? Are you excited for this release? – Let us know in the comments!