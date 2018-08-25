One Piece World Seeker Releases Huge Gameplay Video

One Piece World Seeker Gameplay Video

One Piece is, by far and away, one of the most beloved anime/manga series. It’s no joke to suggest that at least in terms of the animation if you haven’t started yet, you have a long way to go! Initially airing in 1999, the show is still running and now has well over 800 episodes. Despite being a pretty big fan myself, I’ve only ever got up to episode 140 ish.

In terms of the game though, having an open-world adventure is a perfect testament to the series. With it due for release soon, a brand new gameplay trailer has just been released.

What Do We Think?

We’ve copied in the trailer below if you want to check it out yourself. In truth though, I have a few mixed feeling about it. Firstly, on a positive note, the game looks fantastic. It’s vibrant, colourful, everything the series in. In addition, the music used seems to be hitting the right note (hat!).

On a less than enthusiastic note, the combat looks very repetitive and a little boring. Finally, and I know this might upset some of the purists, it doesn’t look like we’re going to get English language localisation.

When Is It Out?

One Piece World Seeker is set to release on the PS4, Xbox One and PC later this year. Yes, sadly, we don’t have a firm release date just yet. In terms of games from the franchise, it certainly looks the best to date, but as we far in the recent Adventure Time game, the bar has been set pretty low to date. Hopefully, though, this will be the One Piece game fans both new and old to the series will really want to check out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!