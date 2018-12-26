Opening Cinematic For One Piece World Seeker Released

One Piece World Seeker

There are a number of games I’m looking forward to in 2019. Admittedly, most of them seem to be coming out in January with Tropico 6, Resident Evil 2 and Kingdom Hearts 3 all set for release. One Piece World Seeker, however, is perhaps the only other game that is really on my gaming radar.

I am, as a fan of both the manga and anime, really hoping that this release will finally represent something in gaming terms that the franchise has long-deserved.

With the release of the official opening cinematic though we finally have more than a few things. Not only do we get an insight into the game, but we also get the official release date confirmed!

What Is The Game About?

Surprisingly, despite the volume of information already teased to us, we still don’t know many specifics about the game. There are, however, more than a few things we do know. For example, unlike previous games released under the ‘One Piece’ banner, this is intended to be open-world. A pretty huge factor based on the universe in which this is set. Additionally, we also know that Monkey D Luffy is set to be the main protagonist (albeit, that shouldn’t be too much of a shock).

When Is It Out?

One Piece World Seeker will release for the PC, XBox One and PS4. This release will be made on March 15th 2019. So, for us fans really looking forward to this title, the good news is that we haven’t got much longer to go. Based on the huge popularity of this franchise, expectations will be high. I suspect, however, that based on the above video and everything else we’ve seen so far, this could be more than a little bit of a sleeper hit for 2019.

As much as it might annoy the purists, the only thing I am hoping for is some English dubbing.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!