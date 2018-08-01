Origin PC Announces New EON15-S and EVO17-S Laptops

Core i9 Gaming Laptops from Origin PC

Origin PC is rolling out two new gaming laptops featuring the most powerful Intel mobile processor yet. These new EON15-S and EVO17-S laptops are both thinner and lighter, with the option of sporting an Intel Core i9-8950HK 6-core processor inside. The laptops weigh are less than 1-inch thick, and the EON15-S weighs in at just 3.41lbs.

In terms of graphics performance, these two use NVIDIA‘s VR Ready NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB (EON15-S) and GTX 1070 (EON17-S). This provides desktop-class graphics which can run the latest games comfortably.

As their name suggests, the EON15-S comes with the 15.6-inch screen while the EVO17-S uses a 17-inch display. Both have a 1920 x 1080 resolution display, but the EVO17-S is also available with a 1080p 144Hz G-SYNC or 4K UHD display. Furthermore, users can customize their Origin PC builds with up to 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 RAM 2666MHz and up to 2 x m.2 PCIe SSDs. Just like many current gaming laptops, the bezels are very thin so there is more screen space available.

The larger EVO17-S also has the added luxury of having space for a single 2.5″ SSD or HDD. Origin PC also offers custom HD UV printing for those who want to personalize their notebook.

How Much Are These Origin PC Laptops?

The EON15-S base model (Intel Core i7-8750H) starts at just $1,499 USD, while the EVO17-S start at $1,999 USD.