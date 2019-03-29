Overclockers UK Reveal Nvidia 20XX GPU Price Drops!

Overclockers Launch Nvidia Sale

In my personal non-work related computer, I have been looking at a graphics card update for quite some time. While I have been very impressed with the Nvidia 20XX range, however, there has been one major problem. Namely, that I would like one, but I’d also like to keep both of my kidneys!

There is, however, good news for UK retailers! – Retailer Overclockers have launched a pretty significant Nvidia sale offering discounts on a wide variety of 20XX range graphics cards.

What’s On Sale?

The graphics cards on sale include;

With more deals on offer, you can alternatively visit their main website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

Honestly, we’re most impressed by two factors of this sale. Firstly, the 2060 finally creeping below the £300 mark. For that price, it’s a mighty fine graphics card.

In addition, however, having the opportunity to purchase a 2080 or Ti for these prices is really decent. If you are, therefore, in the market, you would certainly be best to check this out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

