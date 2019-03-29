Overclockers UK Reveal Nvidia 20XX GPU Price Drops!
Mike Sanders / 1 min ago
Overclockers Launch Nvidia Sale
In my personal non-work related computer, I have been looking at a graphics card update for quite some time. While I have been very impressed with the Nvidia 20XX range, however, there has been one major problem. Namely, that I would like one, but I’d also like to keep both of my kidneys!
There is, however, good news for UK retailers! – Retailer Overclockers have launched a pretty significant Nvidia sale offering discounts on a wide variety of 20XX range graphics cards.
What’s On Sale?
The graphics cards on sale include;
- ASUS 2060 – £299.99 – See product page here!
- Palit 2060 – £299.99 – See product page here!
- Zotac 2070 – £419.99 – See product page here!
- EVGA 2070 – £449.99 – See product page here!
- Gigabyte 2070 – £499.99 – See product page here!
- MSI 2080 – £599.99 – See product page here!
- Palit 2080 Ti – £979.99 – See product page here!
- EVGA 2080 Ti – £1,049.99 – See product page here!
- MSI 2080 Ti – £1,199.99 – See product page here!
- ASUS 2080 Ti – £1,399 – See product page here!
With more deals on offer, you can alternatively visit their main website via the link here!
What Do We Think?
Honestly, we’re most impressed by two factors of this sale. Firstly, the 2060 finally creeping below the £300 mark. For that price, it’s a mighty fine graphics card.
In addition, however, having the opportunity to purchase a 2080 or Ti for these prices is really decent. If you are, therefore, in the market, you would certainly be best to check this out!
What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!