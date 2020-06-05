Epic Games continue to win favour with me as they give away more and more amazing games. I’ve actually got one hell of a game collection on there, despite never spending a penny in their store. Alas, I’m sure I will buy a game on there at some point. Overcooked is the order of the day, and if you haven’t played it yet, you’re in for one of the most stressful multiplayer experiences of your life.

Overcooked is Free on Epic Game Store

I played this game on Xbox with my partner and we were bloody exhausted. It’s like someone turned Smash Bros into Master Chef. You start chopping salad, frying a burger and serving them, it’s easy. Yet 60 seconds in, you’re trying to chop buns, your burgers are on fire, and there are no clean plates left because you forgot to wash up. All bloody hell breaks loose, and it’s honestly a lot of fun. That’s before you see some of the bonkers level design that is out to ruin your day (in a fun way of course).

Where to Get it?

You can grab your copy of Overcooked right here. However, you best be quick, as it’ll only be available until the 11th. Furthermore, there’s another game coming in six days, I wonder what that could be? Stay tuned!

About the Game

A CULINARY QUEST

The Onion Kingdom is a rich world full of cruel and unusual kitchens for you to conquer. Take part in an epic journey and tackle an increasingly challenging and bizarre gauntlet of kitchens which will push your skills of co-operation and co-ordination to the very limits. Each level brings a new challenge for you and your team to overcome, whether it’s sliding around on a pirate ship, moving between speeding trucks, cooking on an ice floe or serving food in the bowels of a fiery underworld, each level will test the mettle of even the bravest chefs.

SIMPLE CONTROLS/DEEP CHALLENGE

Overcooked is so easy to pick up that anyone can join in the fun, but finding a team who can communicate and co-ordinate their actions when the pizza hits the fan, that’s when only a well-oiled team of super-chefs will come out on top!

DIFFERENT WAYS TO PLAY

Whether indulging in deep fried local co-op or sautéed single player, as you play through the game you’ll unlock new levels, new chef characters and even competitive challenge levels which allow teams of two to engage in hard-boiled head-to-head in the kitchen.