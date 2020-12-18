Overwatch 2 & Diablo 4 Will Make an Appearance at BlizzCon

Following the absolute PR disaster that was BlizzCon 2018 (of ‘is this some kind of late out of season April Fool’s joke?’ fame), Blizzard improved things significantly last year with the formal confirmation of both Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2. – To date, however, despite both games being announced, we haven’t heard much from either yet and, in regards to a release date, well, your guess is as good as ours.

Following a report via PCGamesN, however, Blizzard has confirmed that more reveals will be made from both titles at BlizzCon 2021 which is set to be held on February 19th-20th.

Diablo 4 & Overwatch 2 Are on the Way at Blizzcon

We should note that while both games are confirmed to have some reveals at the event, Blizzard has thrown something of a damp towel over this by stating that in terms of details, we shouldn’t expect much. Put simply, it would appear that both games are still a fair ways away from being a finished product.

With some new screenshots, gameplay videos and trailers, however, I daresay this will be enough to keep most of the fans happy. Particularly since, as above, we have not heard much about either title recently.

Where Can I Learn More?

Blizzcon will be held as a fully digital event from February 19th-20th and, unlike prior years, it’s understood that there will not be any fee or charge to access the stream. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to some more details from Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4? Between the two, which are you looking forward to most? – Let us know in the comments!