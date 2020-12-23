Overwatch is Free to Play on PC Until January 4th

Say what you will about the recent history and actions of Blizzard, but it’s hard to deny that despite its age, Overwatch still remains one of the best team-based first person shooters around. – If you haven’t yet tried it out though, then there’s some excellent news!

Following a report via DSOGaming, Blizzard and Activision have confirmed that Overwatch, on the PC, will be able to try out completely free from now until January 4th!

Overwatch is Free to Play Until January

Although not available permanently for free, offering all of the features of the main game, this Overwatch ‘trial’ is available to all PC gamers to play as much or as little as they like until January 4th. Better still, if you try it out and find yourself addicted, then if you choose to purchase the full game, all of your progress made will be carried over.

Where Can I Try It Out?

To give Overwatch a whirl, all you need to do is create an account with Blizzard and install the Battle.net application on your system. From there, a quick look at the front page will give you the option to install Overwatch which, as above, is made available entirely free until January 4th. – Just don’t grumble at me too much if you find I’ve frozen you with Mei or blown you to bits with Torbjorn’s turret!

What do you think? Are you going to give this a go? – Let us know in the comments!