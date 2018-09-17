Overwatch Players Using Linux Get Accidentally Banned

Overwatch is definitely one of the best FPS games around. Even despite the fact that is has been out for over 2 years now, it remains highly popular due to its varied roster of characters and the team-based mechanics. While everything hasn’t been smooth sailing, the game has also largely avoided any major issues as it develops further.

In a report via PCGamesN though, Linux users of the game had a nasty surprise after they found their Overwatch accounts had been permanently banned.

Why Were They Banned?

Linux has been compatible with Overwatch for some time. Until now, that compatibility had largely been as good as the Windows version. It seems, however, that part of Linux may have accidentally triggered ‘hack‘ warning within the games anti-cheat detection.

Although Blizzard hasn’t confirmed why the bans were made, fans appear to have found out that the compatibility tool DXVK (which works with a program called WINE) may have sent some signals via Overwatch which was flagged as suspicious.

Don’t Panic!

If you are a Linux user who plays the game, if you didn’t already know that this was a problem, you need not worry. Blizzard has confirmed that all accidental bans have been overturned. In addition, they have made some tweaking to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

In the unlikely events that your account is still banned though, you will need to contact Blizzard support.

What do you think? Do you play Overwatch on Linux? Did you have any ban issues over the weekend? – Let us know in the comments!