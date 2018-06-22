Overwatch Teases Next Announcement with Cryptic Video

Mysterious Overwatch Announcement

Blizzard‘s official Overwatch Twitter account posted what appears to be an extremely cryptic teaser video recently.

It is only six seconds long showing what appears to be an almost static shot of a poster and grafitti-laden alleyway. Without the smoke coming out from the sewer-grate behind the box, it looks like a still image.

There is also a continuous sound in the background resembling a plane or a jet flying overhead.

Furthermore, the tweet is accompanied by an equally cryptic caption “the calm before the storm“.

What Does This Mean?

Although casual players might not understand what it means. Overwatch players who follow the lore and the recent map changes can take this as a teaser for the next hero release. Specifically, it most likely points to Hammond, the only other specimen who escaped from the Horizon Lunar Colony.

Specimen 28, otherwise known as Winston is now leading the newly re-formed Overwatch. However, Hammond aka Specimen 8 who also escaped the moon-base colony is still unaccounted for.

The most recent changes in the PTR update also points to his arrival in the game. Namely, one of the specimen rooms which was formerly closed-off is now open. This is where Hammond slept, while Winston’s room is beside it.

The cryptic video shows an old poster of the test subject monkeys front and center, along with some anti-Omnic grafitti. The latter is most likely a hint of where he is. Possibly hiding in Omnic ghettos.

If Hammond harbours resentment against humans who performed experiments on him, this makes sense.

What Does Lucio Have To Do With It?

The obvious question is, what does the poster of Lucio’s concert and the soccer ball have to do with it? At first glance, that might be because this alleyway is in Brazil where Lucio is from. However, the posters are all in English instead of Portuguese so that is unlikely.

It could be a teaser for another thing entirely. Specifically, an animated short featuring Lucio. Blizzard has not released one in a while. The last being ‘Honor and Glory’ back in November 2017.

Besides, Lucio’s back story is not as fleshed out as other characters, so it is high time he finally got his spotlight.

As usual, we would just have to wait and see what this could really mean. What do you think?