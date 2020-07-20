OWC Unveils Updated 10 Gigabit Thunderbolt 3 Ethernet Adapter

OWC, a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world’s most respected providers of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits, today announced the availability of the Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter with real-world speed over 900 MB/s so you can transfer a 50 GB file in under a minute, perform video editing, and live stream gaming sessions.

Connecting the OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter to your Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or PC adds warp speed file transfers to your workflow. Now you can access 10GBASE-T 10Gb Ethernet networks or Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices to transfer large multimedia files at over 900 MB/s real-world speed. While improving project efficiency and workgroup collaboration with the quickest network connection available, the OWC Adapter is also backward compatible with other Ethernet standards including 5GBASE-T, 2.5GBASE-T, 1000BASE-T, and 100BASE-Tx.

OWC 10 Gigabit Thunderbolt 3 Ethernet Adapter

Improving project efficiency and workgroup collaboration, the Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter keeps teams aligned and project budgets in-check as it gives multiple workstations the maximum data capacity for sharing and editing creative content requiring large volumes of data like video, animation, and graphics. Editing can take place directly from files on a shared RAID storage device without the inefficiencies of downloading files to individual workstations.

Without having to incur the extra expense of a full 10Gb Ethernet network yet maintain optimum performance, creative professionals in SMBs or home offices are connecting to a 2.5-5 Gb/s equipped router or switch. Unfortunately, these pros are often limited to Gigabit Ethernet (1 Gb/s) speed by their computer. By simply adding the OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter to their machine, photographers, videographers, musicians, and other creative pros can now enjoy greater signal reliability, stability, and security with up to 5x faster speed on 2.5-5 Gb/s networks and up to 10x faster speed on 1 Gb/s Ethernet networks.

Features

Blazing-fast: over 900 MB/s real-world-tested transfer speed for large file transfers, video editing, and live streaming gaming sessions

Compatible: use with any Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or Windows computer

Capable: Up to 100-meter cable distance with Cat6a for 10G, Cat6 for 5G, and Cat5e for 2.5G

Smart: supports auto-negotiation for 10 Gb/s, 5 Gb/s, 2.5 Gb/s, 1 Gb/s and 100 Mb/s Base-T Ethernet standards

Accessible: Wake-on-LAN ready for remote access of home or work computer

AVB ready: perfect for use in pro audio and video applications where synchronization of data streams is critical

Cost-effective: 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T technology (formerly NBASE-T) provides up to 500% faster performance over existing cabling

Cool: ventilated aluminum heatsink housing maximizes heat-dissipating airflow

Easy setup: connect the included Thunderbolt 3 cable and connect to your network

Covered: 1-year OWC Limited Warranty

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Available now for an MSRP of $149.99, if you want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official OWC product website via the link here!

