Oxenfree is FREE from the EPIC Games Store Until April 4th
Ron Perillo / 21 mins ago
Free to Keep Forever
The point-and-click adventure game Oxenfree is currently FREE via the EPIC Games Store. The supernatural thriller centers around a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Despite the colorful and ethereal graphics, it is actually a thrilling adventure horror game.
The promotion is part of EPIC’s free fortnightly game giveaway to promote their new launching platform. This one is available to claim until April 4th.
All it requires is an EPIC Games Store account and their launcher installed on your PC. Simply find the game within the program or click on the promotional banner and add it to the cart.
It requires no credit card information to purchase. Once claimed, it will be forever tied to your EPIC Games account and yours to keep.
After April 4th, puzzle game ‘The Witness’ will be the next free title.
Can My PC Run Oxenfree?
The game itself does not require much in terms of hardware to run. In fact most systems with built-in graphics should be able to handle it. A beefier GPU recommendation starts at GTX 460 or a Radeon HD 6750 if users want to take full advantage of the graphics engine.
Minimum Requirements
- OS: Windows 7
- Processor: Intel i3 2.0 GHz
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: 1GB Shader Model 3.0 Compatible (DirectX 9.0c)
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 3 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 9.0 Compatible
Recommended System Requirements
- OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5 2.5 GHz
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / Radeon HD 6750 (or higher)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 3 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 9.0 Compatible