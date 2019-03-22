Oxenfree is FREE from the EPIC Games Store Until April 4th

Free to Keep Forever

The point-and-click adventure game Oxenfree is currently FREE via the EPIC Games Store. The supernatural thriller centers around a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Despite the colorful and ethereal graphics, it is actually a thrilling adventure horror game.

The promotion is part of EPIC’s free fortnightly game giveaway to promote their new launching platform. This one is available to claim until April 4th.

All it requires is an EPIC Games Store account and their launcher installed on your PC. Simply find the game within the program or click on the promotional banner and add it to the cart.

It requires no credit card information to purchase. Once claimed, it will be forever tied to your EPIC Games account and yours to keep.

After April 4th, puzzle game ‘The Witness’ will be the next free title.



Can My PC Run Oxenfree?

The game itself does not require much in terms of hardware to run. In fact most systems with built-in graphics should be able to handle it. A beefier GPU recommendation starts at GTX 460 or a Radeon HD 6750 if users want to take full advantage of the graphics engine.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel i3 2.0 GHz

Intel i3 2.0 GHz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: 1GB Shader Model 3.0 Compatible (DirectX 9.0c)

1GB Shader Model 3.0 Compatible (DirectX 9.0c) DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 3 GB available space

3 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0 Compatible

Recommended System Requirements