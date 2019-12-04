Pablo Escobar’s Brother Reveals the Escobar Fold 1 Smartphone

The chances are that while you may not necessarily know the details of his rather colorful life, you’ve probably heard of the name ‘Pablo Escobar’. Put simply, if you’re familiar with the term ‘drug lord’ then he was arguably the best-placed person to stake a claim to being the King.

Why this brief history lesson you ask? Well, it turns out that while the man himself may be dead, his brother is keeping himself more than a little busy and his latest release, the Escobar Fold 1 is a fully working folding smartphone featuring some (if we’re being honest) surprisingly decent technology at a very affordable price.

Escobar Fold 1 Smartphone

Yes, feel free to check your calendars, but I promise you, it’s not April 1st. This is an entirely legitimate product release from a man who probably has, like his brother, an interesting past. Of which I am personally not aware of any allegations made against him nor crimes he was falsely accused of and I’m sure he’s an entirely law-abiding citizen. Just in-case he’s reading this…

You can, however, check out the smartphone in the video below. Yes, I’m sure you’ll only be watching the phone too…

Specifications and Price

Available for $349.00 this is, without a doubt, one of the most affordable folding smartphones currently out there. In addition, it also comes packed with a lot of interesting (and if we’re being honest, very solid sounding) specifications.

7.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen

4:3 aspect ratio

Android 9

Octa-core 2.8GHz Snapdragon 855, 6/8GB LPDDR4X

16-megapixel & 20-megapixel cameras

Capable of holding two SIM cards

Better still it comes with free shipping with reported compatibility for networks throughout the world!

I must admit, I am mildly tempted to get one. If only to say (at every opportunity possible) that I have and own an Escobar Fold 1. If you too are tempted, then you can check out the official website via the link here!