PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 is Free on Steam!

With us all in lockdown and isolating like good members of society, the chances are that you may be running out of games to pass the time. Well, if that is the case, how about having a little bit of PAC-MAN in your life?

Yep, for a limited time, PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 is available to own and keep forever!

PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2

As the official sequel to the highly popular Championship Edition, whether the 2nd game is better seems to firmly be a matter of opinion. With it being to free to own and keep forever on Steam, however, you can’t argue about the price!

The games official description reads:

“The much-awaited sequel to PAC-MAN™ CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION! Featuring eye-popping 3D graphics and funky visuals, the latest version of the classic game takes chomping and chasing through mazes to a whole new level!

Make up to four ghost trains for maximum chompage!

New modes include Score Attack and an Adventure Mode with fast fleeing fruit, big bad bosses, ridiculous remixed rules, and more!”

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

Available until May 10th, you have plenty of time to grab your free copy of PAC-MAN and, just to reiterate, this isn’t a ‘limited’ promotion. By claiming your copy, it’s yours to own and play forever!

If you do, therefore, want to try this out, a quick search in your Steam app for “PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2” should point you in the right direction. Failing which, you can check out the official Steam game website via the link here!

So, the only question is, can you beat my 1st-attempt high score? If you can, post it in the comments! – Pictures or it didn’t happen!