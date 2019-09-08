Pac-Man Head to Head Gaming Table is Available for Preorder
Mike Sanders / 2 hours ago
I am just a little too young to remember the initial arcade boom days of the late 70s and early 80s. Fortunately, however, courtesy of my oldest brothers Atari ST, I did gain a pretty strong love for the retro classics and certainly chief amongst them is Pac-Man albeit the console always lacked the charm of the cabinet gaming machine.
Well, if like me you have more than a little love for retro gaming classics, then I have good news for you. Available for pre-order now, you can have your very own ‘sit down’ head to head arcade machine featuring many arcade classics including, most predominantly, Pac-Man!
Pac-Man Head to Head Gaming Table
The official product description reads as follows:
“Challenge a friend in classic arcade games with this eight-in-one Arcade1Up PAC-MAN head-to-head gaming table. Six PAC-MAN series games provide fun variety in maze challenges, and additional games include Galaga and Dig Dug for extra enjoyment. This Arcade1Up PAC-MAN head-to-head gaming table has a 17-inch full-color display, two speakers and two authentic gaming decks for exciting retro-style play.”
Features
- Eight classic games. Including Pac-Man Plus, Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Mania, Super Pac-Man, Pac-Land, Galaga, and Dig Dug
- 17″ full-color LCD display providing sharp images
- Two control panels. Full-size joysticks and buttons for real-feel arcade control.
- Two speakers with adjustable variable volume. Allow setting a comfortable sound level
- Classic gaming table design boasting the original artwork from your favorite games
- Clear protector. Protects the deck from accidental spills.
How Much Does It Cost?
Currently only seemingly available to pre-order in the US, the Pac-Man head to head table will cost you around $499. Quite a lot of money, particularly when you can buy ‘stand-up’ traditional arcade systems for around $299.99.
This version does, however, have some advantages. Namely, the ability to play sat down (maybe with a drink) and play game after game with your friends without the need to move. I know I’d like to have one of these. For that price though?…
If you are, however, interested and want to learn more, you can check out the pre-order website (courtest of Bestbuy) via the link here!
What do you think? Do you prefer this design to the stand-up version? – Let us know in the comments!