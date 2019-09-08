Pac-Man Head to Head Gaming Table is Available for Preorder

I am just a little too young to remember the initial arcade boom days of the late 70s and early 80s. Fortunately, however, courtesy of my oldest brothers Atari ST, I did gain a pretty strong love for the retro classics and certainly chief amongst them is Pac-Man albeit the console always lacked the charm of the cabinet gaming machine.

Well, if like me you have more than a little love for retro gaming classics, then I have good news for you. Available for pre-order now, you can have your very own ‘sit down’ head to head arcade machine featuring many arcade classics including, most predominantly, Pac-Man!

Pac-Man Head to Head Gaming Table

The official product description reads as follows:

“Challenge a friend in classic arcade games with this eight-in-one Arcade1Up PAC-MAN head-to-head gaming table. Six PAC-MAN series games provide fun variety in maze challenges, and additional games include Galaga and Dig Dug for extra enjoyment. This Arcade1Up PAC-MAN head-to-head gaming table has a 17-inch full-color display, two speakers and two authentic gaming decks for exciting retro-style play.”

Features

Eight classic games. Including Pac-Man Plus, Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Mania, Super Pac-Man, Pac-Land, Galaga, and Dig Dug

17″ full-color LCD display providing sharp images

Two control panels. Full-size joysticks and buttons for real-feel arcade control.

Two speakers with adjustable variable volume. Allow setting a comfortable sound level

Classic gaming table design boasting the original artwork from your favorite games

Clear protector. Protects the deck from accidental spills.

How Much Does It Cost?

Currently only seemingly available to pre-order in the US, the Pac-Man head to head table will cost you around $499. Quite a lot of money, particularly when you can buy ‘stand-up’ traditional arcade systems for around $299.99.

This version does, however, have some advantages. Namely, the ability to play sat down (maybe with a drink) and play game after game with your friends without the need to move. I know I’d like to have one of these. For that price though?…

If you are, however, interested and want to learn more, you can check out the pre-order website (courtest of Bestbuy) via the link here!

What do you think? Do you prefer this design to the stand-up version? – Let us know in the comments!