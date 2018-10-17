Palit Introduces GeForce RTX 2070 Video Card Lineup

Three Dual-Fan RTX 2070 Options

Video card manufacturer Palit is announcing three new video card models, all sporting the most affordable RTX GPU so far. This includes the RTX 2070 GamingPro, RTX 2070 GamingPro OC and RTX 2070 Dual. All three also look very identical with similar custom cooling design. The only difference it seems, are their factory overclocks.

The RTX 2070 GPU has 2304 CUDA cores with 42 RTX OPS. Of the three, the RTX 2070 Dual has a 1620MHz boost clock, while the GamingPro runs at 1650MHz. Meanwhile, GamingPro OC has the highest factory overclock at 1725MHz boost. In comparison, the Founder’s Edition RTX 2070 has a boost clock of 1710MHz.

Otherwise, all three have the same base clock of 1410MHz. All three also share the same connectivity options. That includes three DP 1.4, one HDMI 2.0b port and one USB Type-C port. Also shared is the PCB size at 292 x 112 x 40, with the same 6-pin and 8-pin PSU requirement.

The cooling solution uses two 90mm silent fans and a honeycomb bracket rear IO. According to Palit, this provides up to 15% airflow improvement over the standard rear IO exhaust.

As for RGB LED functionality, both the GamingPro models have it on the shroud while the Dual version goes without.

How Much are Palit RTX 2070 Graphics Cards?

Typical RTX 2070 prices start at $499 USD and scale all the way up to $600+ depending on the overclock. Expect the Palit video cards be competitive in those price ranges once they are listed.