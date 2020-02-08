Palit Releases its Passively Cooled GeForce® GTX 1650 KalmX

Palit has been one of the few companies to really explore the passively cooled market within the Nvidia 16XX range. Admittedly, in most situations, such a graphics card is never ideal. With a decent amount of airflow in a system, however, it can often be a preferable solution. Particularly for smaller designs or, indeed, those who value silent performance.

Well, in announcing the launch of the GeForce® GTX 1650 KalmX, if you’re in the market for a new passively cooled GPU, this might well be worth checking out!

What Does Palit Have to Say?

“Palit GeForce® GTX 1650 is fabricated with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing™ architecture. Easily upgrade your PC and get game ready with performance that’s up to 2X the GeForce® GTX 950 and up to 70% faster than the GTX 1050 on the latest games. A major upgrade of the core streaming multiprocessor to more efficiently handle the complex graphics of modern games and the new shading advancements that improve performance, enhance image quality, and deliver new levels of geometric complexity. Palit GeForce® GTX 1650 series board power is at 75W which is 1.4X the power efficiency of previous-generation GPUs for a faster, cooler, and quieter gaming experience.”

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can check the official product website via the link here!

Features

When is It Out and How Much Will it Cost?

At the time of writing, Palit hasn’t confirmed a release date nor how much this new ‘KalmX’ GPU will cost. In terms of the release though, we would probably expect it to hit shelves within the next week or so. As for the price? Well, this will probably retail for something around £130-£160.

If you are in the market for a new passive cooler, however, the Palit KalmX is definitely worth a look!

