Palit RTX 2080 SUPER GameRock Review
Peter Donnell / 3 hours ago
The RTX 2080 SUPER is here at last. Sure, we’ve already tested the stupidly fast RTX 2070 SUPER, and we loved the boosted performance of the RTX 2060 SUPER too. All those links are on the last page of this review, so check them out afterwards. However, now it’s time for the RTX 2080 series to get a big performance boost. We’ve tested the Founders Edition here, but how do the AIB cards stack up? Let’s find out with the Palit RTX 2080 SUPER GameRock!
Palit RTX 2080 SUPER GameRock
The Palit RTX 2080 SUPER GameRock comes equipped with a big factory overclock right out of the box. With a whopping 1815 MHz Boost Clock, it should be setting some strong performance figures. Of course, their chunky dual-fan cooler, with copper heatpipes and a copper base, should also help maintain that performance even in demanding gaming loads. If that’s not enough, you’ll find a durable VRM configuration to deal with the extra power, a metal backplate, dual BIOS and more; sounds good so far, now let’s get to testing it!
Features
- 8GB GDDR6 memory
- 1515 GHz GPU Clock
- 1815 MHz Boost Clock
- 2.7 Slot thickness
- 10+2 DrMOS VRM
- RGB Lighting
- Dual BIOS
- Full backplate
- TurboFan Blade 2.0 Cooling
What Palit Had to Say
“The brand new gaming series, Palit “GameRock” is specially designed for enthusiast gamers who desire to have the ultimate gaming experience. GameRock series provides the best gaming features, the best thermal solution and the best graphics card quality, make you become a real game rocker without any fears.” – Palit
Specifications
