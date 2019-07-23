Palit RTX 2080 SUPER GameRock Review

1. Introduction 2. Photo Gallery 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Ray Tracing Performance 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Overclocking Performance 15. Final Thoughts 16. Related reviews 17. View All Pages

The RTX 2080 SUPER is here at last. Sure, we’ve already tested the stupidly fast RTX 2070 SUPER, and we loved the boosted performance of the RTX 2060 SUPER too. All those links are on the last page of this review, so check them out afterwards. However, now it’s time for the RTX 2080 series to get a big performance boost. We’ve tested the Founders Edition here, but how do the AIB cards stack up? Let’s find out with the Palit RTX 2080 SUPER GameRock!

Palit RTX 2080 SUPER GameRock

The Palit RTX 2080 SUPER GameRock comes equipped with a big factory overclock right out of the box. With a whopping 1815 MHz Boost Clock, it should be setting some strong performance figures. Of course, their chunky dual-fan cooler, with copper heatpipes and a copper base, should also help maintain that performance even in demanding gaming loads. If that’s not enough, you’ll find a durable VRM configuration to deal with the extra power, a metal backplate, dual BIOS and more; sounds good so far, now let’s get to testing it!

Features

8GB GDDR6 memory

1515 GHz GPU Clock

1815 MHz Boost Clock

2.7 Slot thickness

10+2 DrMOS VRM

RGB Lighting

Dual BIOS

Full backplate

TurboFan Blade 2.0 Cooling

What Palit Had to Say

“The brand new gaming series, Palit “GameRock” is specially designed for enthusiast gamers who desire to have the ultimate gaming experience. GameRock series provides the best gaming features, the best thermal solution and the best graphics card quality, make you become a real game rocker without any fears.” – Palit

Specifications

