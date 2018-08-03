Panasonic Announces the 5th Gen Toughpad FZ-G1 Tablet

Double Upgrade from Panasonic

Panasonic is announcing a new 2018 version of their popular Toughpad FZ-G1 ruggedized tablet. This 5h generation model will now be sporting Intel’s 7th Generation Core i5 processor and will be getting twice the RAM. It is now 8GB from 4GB. Plus, Panasonic is also doubling the storage capacity of the built-in 128GB SSD to 256GB.

The Toughpad FZ-G1’s rugged design makes it the perfect tool for many jobs in tough conditions. As such, the company also equips the Windows 10 Pro tablet with not just powerful hardware, but other tools as well. This includes a waterproof IP55 digitizer pen, which writes on the pad even when raining. It also now has an optional FLIR high-resolution thermal camera.

How Good is This Integrated Thermal Camera?

The thermal imaging application has been designed by Panasonic, drawing on its 20 years experience of providing seamless hardware and software solutions for business customers. The Flir Lepton3.5 thermal camera has high video resolution (160×120), a frame rate of 8fps and can measure temperatures up to 450ºC with an accuracy of + or -5ºC (higher accuracy mode: -10℃ to 140℃ ± 5℃ or ±5%, wider range mode: -10℃ to 450℃ ± 10℃ or ±10%.)

What Other Features Does This Tablet Have?

Despite its powerful specs, users can expect a decent 11-hour operating battery life. There is also an option to upgrade to a larger battery which provides up to 22-hours of operation. These batteries are hot-swappable so users in the field can easily keep working when the power runs low.

In terms of how tough this Toughpad is, it complies with MIL-STD 810G standards as well having IP65 rating. That means it is dust-tight and has protection from water jets. Alongside the thermal camera and mobile payment solution, the device has flexible configuration options including a 2D barcode reader, GPS, micro SD, 2nd USB 2.0, wired LAN or a smart card reader.

How Much is the 2018 Toughpad FZ-G1?

The Panasonic Toughbook FZ-G1mk5 is available from the end of August and is priced from £1,700 plus tax.