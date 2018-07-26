Patriot Debuts EP and LX Series A1-Rated microSD Cards

Storage for Full HD and 4K UHD Recording

Memory and storage manufacturer Patriot is expanding their microSD card lineup with the launch of their new EP and LX series.

Considering just about every gadget these days have a microSD card slot, Patriot offers these two A1-rated options for consumers. This means that these storage products are not just ideal for use inside recording devices, they are apple to comfortably run apps from the same memory card as well. Smartphones, handheld games and other gadgets which use microSD memory can benefit from these.

What Can Users Expect From These microSD Cards?

The LX series is intended for full HD 1080p video recording, while the EP model is for more demanding tasks such as 4K UHD recording. Which means the EP A1 series has a higher read and write speed than the LX A1 series. In fact, the EP A1 can reach read speeds of up to 100 MB/s, while the write speed reaches up to 80 MB/s.

In terms of capacity, the LX A1 series model comes, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities. Meanwhile, the EP A1 series is only available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB versions.

How Much are These Patriot microSD Card Models?

Both series are now avalable via Patriot’s online store. The EP A1 series starts at only $24.99 for the 64GB model, while the 32GB LX A1 series starts at $14.99 USD.