Patriot Unveils its High-Endurance EP Series MicroSDHC/XC Cards

PATRIOT, has today announced the market launch of its EP series High Endurance microSDHC/XC cards. These new microSDHC/XC cards are designed for video recording devices needing to operate under extreme weather conditions and harsh environments with outstanding reliability and durability.

This new series fully support Class 10, V10/V30, and offers improved write speed reaching 30 MB/s to meet the most demanding recording circumstances. The EP series High Endurance microSDHC/XC cards can achieve a sustained 95 MB/s transfer for superior stability and playback of FHD or UHD videos. Now available at major retailers with 32 GB, 64 GB, & 128 GB capacities.

Patriot EP Series MicroSDHC/XC Cards

An SD card’s read and write performance can affect stability and overall system performance, especially in apps dealing with ultra-high-density video. Professional users demand a lot from their devices and need them to work without compromising performance, regardless of weather and environment. The Patriot EP series High Endurance microSDHC/XC has a wide operating temperature of -40°C to 85°C and can deliver 95 MB/s reads and up to 30 MB/s writes to eliminate lag while playing ultrahigh-density videos in 4K.

Backed by Patriot’s customer service and 5-year warranty, Patriot EP series High Endurance microSDXC is a trustworthy solution for capturing crucial videos from the dashcam, home monitoring, or security system and ultra-high-definition across multiple platforms. Our high endurance microSD cards are part of our great reviewer award-winning EP Series line.

Where Can I Learn More?

Patriot has confirmed that it’s brand new MicroSSHC/XC cards will carry the following features:

Video Speed Class: C10/V10/V30

Waterproof and Dust Resistant

Ideal for Home Monitoring/Security Cam

Perfect for 4K Digital Imaging/Recording

Wide Temperature Supported: -40°C~85°C

Complies with SDA 6.X/5.X/3.0

Enterprise-Grade Endurance

SD Adapter Included

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!