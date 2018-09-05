Patriot EVLVR Thunderbolt 3 External SSD Launched

Ultra-fast External Storage via Thunderbolt 3

Patriot is expanding their storage portfolio with the launch of a new external SSD drive called the EVLVR. This is unlike any external SSD they have released before, or in the market. That is because it offers blazing speeds of up to 1600MB/s read and 1000MB/s write. This is made possible through a Phison E8 PCIe controller and Intel’s Thunderbolt 3 technology. Offering speeds which are essentially more than 8x faster than USB 3.0 external SSDs.

This kind of storage is ideal for those working in creative fields. It is even capable of transferring a 4K UHD video in under 30 seconds. Making it indispensable for video editors. EVLVR also does not require any external power source. It draws power directly through the USB-C Thunderbolt 3 connector. Best of all, it only measures 3.97″ x 1.81″ x 0.43″ and weighs 3.1 ounces.

“We dedicate to offer power users an evolutive idea about an SSD product, evolving appearance with an evolutionary technology, that’s how EVLVR has been created. It’s perfect for video editing, photography, multi-app usage, and more content creation. “said Les Henry, Vice President of Engineering at Patriot. “Our R&D team especially proud of implementing Thunderbolt 3 which allows Patriot to build such portable storage solutions with blasting-speed and ultra-quality,” he added.

How Much is the Patriot EVLVR?

The Patriot EVLVR is now available via Patriot’s web store, Amazon.com or through NewEgg.com. It has an MSRP of $299.99 for the 512GB version, while the 1TB capacity costs $499.99 USD. Each device comes with a 2-year warranty.