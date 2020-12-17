Patriot Launches its VIPER STEEL RGB Memory

VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT, a trademarked brand of PATRIOT and a global leader in performance memory, solid-state drives, and flash storage solutions, has today announced the launch of its new VIPER STEEL RGB series DDR4 high-performance memory.

The VIPER STEEL RGB series evolved from the award-winning VIPER STEEL series memory and now comes equipped with spectacular RGB illumination and dedicated to bringing desktop DRAM RGB lighting design to a whole new level. The VIPER STEEL RGB series memory kits are currently available at speeds 3200MHz and 3600MHz with the largest capacity of 64GB (2x32GB) kit. All modules are hand-tested and optimized across the latest Intel and AMD Ryzen platforms to deliver excellent stability and a visual feast of RGB lighting to PC enthusiasts and water-cooled PC modders.

Patriot VIPER STEEL RGB Memory Modules and Kits

For better thermal dissipation and distinctive appearance, the VIPER STEEL RGB series DDR4 memory features a redesigned heatshield comprised of high-quality aluminum coated in a pearlescent black paint and a scratch-proof finish. The lightbar embedded on the top of the heatshield brings 5 impressive multi-zones of RGB to the memory module. It fully supports the latest ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASROCK Polychrome Sync RGB Motherboard RGB applications.

Each of the VIPER STEEL RGB series memory kit modules has been strictly screened and is built on a ten-layer PCB with the best-quality components. The DRAM modules have been optimized separately across the latest Intel and AMD Ryzen platforms to deliver extreme performance with utmost signal quality and reliability. This series is available in single 8GB/16GB/32GB modules or dual module kits with a maximum 64GB(32×2) capacity and in frequencies between 3200MHz and 3600MHz. With the benefit of XMP 2.0 automatic overclock(OC) settings, the VIPER STEEL RGB series memory kit preserves potential headroom for additional overclocking performance and tuning. Backed by a PATRIOT limited lifetime warranty, the VIPER STEEL RGB series is tailor-made for hardcore gamers, case modders, and overclockers and is now available at major US retailers.

Features

Series: Viper Steel RGB

Edition: Black headshield sides with golden Viper logo / Lightbar top

Aluminum heat spreader with golden Viper logo design element

RGB Sync up with ASUS/ASRock/MSI/Gigabyte motherboard app

Feature Overclock: XMP 2.0 support for automatic overclocking

Compatibility: Tested across the latest Intel/AMD platforms

Limited lifetime warranty

Where Can I Learn More?

Available to purchase now, for more information surrounding this new high-performance memory, you can check out the official Patriot Viper Gaming product website via the link here! – Alternative, for retail prices of the individual modules and kits, click on the link here!

