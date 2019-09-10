Patriot Launches VIPER VP4100 Gen4 SSD

AMD‘s latest-generation motherboards brought us PCIe 4.0 and with that, also the latest and fastest generation of SSDs. There’s no doubt that these new drives take performance to a whole new level and it is no different for the new VIPER VP4100 SSD from the house of Patriot.

Patriot VIPER VP4100

The new VIPER VP4100 comes in two capacity options, 1TB and 2TB. Both of them have the same specifications which include the Phison E16 NVMe controller. The performance of the two is the same with a performance of up to 5000 MB/s and random performance up to 800K IOPS.

While we’re used to seeing the best performance from ATTO, that isn’t the case for Gen4 SSDs. The performance comes in at 4700MB/s when reading and 4200MB/s when writing with the ATTO Disk Benchmark. CrystalDiskMark, on the other hand, shows us a performance of up to 5000MB/s when reading and 4400MB/s when writing. As mentioned above, that goes for both the 1TB and 2TB version. The random performance of 800K IOPS is for both reading and writing, making it a truly fast drive.

While you’ll need one of the new AMD CPUs and motherboards to obtain that kind of performance, the drive is backwards compatible to 3rd generation PCIe.

What about Endurance?

Endurance shouldn’t be a problem for the Patriot VIPER VP4100 as it is backed by a 5-year warranty. When a company puts such a warranty on a drive, you know it’s going to last you a long time. It features a TBW rating of 1800TB per 1TB capacity which is quite nice as well.

NVMe drives can run quite hot, that’s no secret. As such, Patriot added an external thermal sensor and a low profile heatshield which both will make sure that heat won’t be an issue. The low-profile design allows for maximum compatibility at the same time.

What about the Pricing?

We already know the pricings of the two versions, but they aren’t available yet. Once they become available, you can find the 1TB and 2TB versions under these Amazon links. The 1TB has a recommended retail price of $399.99 while the 2TB version has a 599.99 RRP.