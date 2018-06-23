Patriot Viper 16GB 3000MHz RGB Black DDR4 Review
Peter Donnell / 5 hours ago
Patriot Viper
With a long history of high-performance memory products, Patriot has a rock-solid reputation with system builders around the world. Their Viper range is even more impressive, with hardware that’s more focused on the PC gaming market. Promises powerful and bright RGB lighting effects, it’s sure to look amazing in your next gaming PC. Of course, at 3000 MHz and with larger heat spreaders, it’s sure to deliver great performance, as well as great style. We’ve seen great things from the Patriot Viper range in other reviews we’ve done, so I have high hopes for their latest one.
Features
- 16GB (2 x 8GB)
- 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM
- Black Heatsink Design
- Full RGB Lighting
- Compatible with Aura, Mysticlight, Polychrome, Fusion and more
What Patriot Had to Say
“Patriot’s Viper RGB Series memory modules were designed and built for extreme performance. They have full compatibility with the latest Intel and AMD platforms to deliver a seamless connection to your build. The Viper RGB Series provides the best performance and stability, as well as the most colorful dimensions that come with RGB lighting. It includes 5 different lighting zones – all fully customizable through our own Viper RGB software.” – Patriot
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.