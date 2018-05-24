Patriot Viper 16GB 3000MHz RGB White DDR4 Review

Viper 16GB

Patiot is one of the most trusted names in the memory market, with a fantastic range of products, and many years experience. They’ve also been making impressive gains in other markets too, such as their fantastic Viper gaming peripherals. Now they’re blending a bit of the PC gaming world with the high-performance memory world. The new Patriot Viper RGB memory comes with support for just about every major RGB lighting technology from the major motherboard brands. The broad support means you’ll be less limited when it comes to picking the right board, giving you much more freedom and customisation options.

At 3000 MHz and in 2 x 8GB format, the Viper RGB we’re reviewing today is perfect for high-end PC gaming systems. However, with its white heatspreaders, and powerful RGB lighting, it’s sure to appeal to those who want a system that looks unique and colourful, as well as performs great.

Features

16GB (2 x 8GB)

288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM

White Heatsink Design

Full RGB Lighting

Compatible with Aura, Mysticlight, Polychrome, Fusion and more

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What’s in the Box

Obviously, you get the memory, but also a little bit of documentation, and some cool Viper stickers. Not exactly a lot, but it’s RAM, you don’t need more than that.