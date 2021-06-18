Patriot Viper 16GB 4000 MHz DDR4 Memory Review
Peter Donnell / 2 days ago
Patriot is one of the best-known brands in the business when it comes to high-performance memory. Their Viper range is tailored towards the gaming market, albeit, high-performance memory is broadly beneficial to just about any kind of computing. They’ve got a solid reputation too, so I’m expecting a quality product that exceeds my expectations to uphold that reputation. Their new memory kits feature XMP 2.0 and are fully tested on the latest AMD and Intel platforms, so getting set up and ready to rock should be a breeze.
Patriot Viper 16GB
The new Viper range comes in a pretty wide range of configurations. You can choose from the more affordable 2666 MHz kits. However, 3200, 3600, and 4000 MHz kits are also available. The 2666 MHz come in 4GB through to 32GB kits, but from 3200 MHz up, they start at 8GB DIMMS and also include 16GB DIMMS. I have a dual-channel 16GB 4000 MHZ kit, which is the fastest of the bunch, and 16GB should be plenty for a decent gaming or work rig too.
Overall, the hardware looks solid, with good timings, voltages, platform support, etc. However, it’s the design that really strikes me, as this is yet another high-end memory kit for gamers that doesn’t have RGB. It does seem that the trend has peaked and we’re seeing more stuff without lights creep onto the market. This is great, I love RGB, but I also don’t love it all the time.
Features
- Viper Series
- Two-Tone Design – No RGB
- Ryzen and XMP 2.0 Support
- Base Timings: 19-19-19-43
- 16GB (8GB x 2)
- 1.4V
- Non-ECC Unbuffered DIMM
- Limited Lifetime Warranty
- PVE2416G400C0K
What Patriot Viper Had to Say
The Viper Elite II DDR4 memory modules are designed with innovative upgrades to update our current Viper Elite line. The Viper Elite II lineup utilizes a Viper red aluminum heatshield for extreme overall thermal conductivity to ensure optimal performance. The Viper Elite II incorporates DDR4 technology, which is ideal for: gaming, content creation, and productivity applications. Experience smoother performance thanks to the higher available capacities and clock speeds of our Viper Elite II modules. Our Viper Elite II DDR4 kits are tested thoroughly and validated for enhanced system compatibility. Built for the latest Intel® and AMD™ platforms, the Viper Elite II provides solid performance, reliable stability for the most demanding computer environments, and high-quality assurance. The Viper Elite II DDR4 memory series is also supported by a limited lifetime warranty.