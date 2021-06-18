Patriot Viper 16GB 4000 MHz DDR4 Memory Review

Patriot is one of the best-known brands in the business when it comes to high-performance memory. Their Viper range is tailored towards the gaming market, albeit, high-performance memory is broadly beneficial to just about any kind of computing. They’ve got a solid reputation too, so I’m expecting a quality product that exceeds my expectations to uphold that reputation. Their new memory kits feature XMP 2.0 and are fully tested on the latest AMD and Intel platforms, so getting set up and ready to rock should be a breeze.

Patriot Viper 16GB

The new Viper range comes in a pretty wide range of configurations. You can choose from the more affordable 2666 MHz kits. However, 3200, 3600, and 4000 MHz kits are also available. The 2666 MHz come in 4GB through to 32GB kits, but from 3200 MHz up, they start at 8GB DIMMS and also include 16GB DIMMS. I have a dual-channel 16GB 4000 MHZ kit, which is the fastest of the bunch, and 16GB should be plenty for a decent gaming or work rig too.

Overall, the hardware looks solid, with good timings, voltages, platform support, etc. However, it’s the design that really strikes me, as this is yet another high-end memory kit for gamers that doesn’t have RGB. It does seem that the trend has peaked and we’re seeing more stuff without lights creep onto the market. This is great, I love RGB, but I also don’t love it all the time.

Features

Viper Series

Two-Tone Design – No RGB

Ryzen and XMP 2.0 Support

Base Timings: 19-19-19-43

16GB (8GB x 2)

1.4V

Non-ECC Unbuffered DIMM

Limited Lifetime Warranty

PVE2416G400C0K

For in-depth features and specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Patriot Viper Had to Say