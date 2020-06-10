Patriot Viper Gaming Launches 32GB Viper Steel SODIMMs & UDIMMs

VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT, a trademarked brand of PATRIOT and a global leader in performance memory, solid-state drives, and flash storage solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their new 32 GB memory modules into the VIPER STEEL SERIES DDR4 PERFORMANCE MEMORY.

The new 32 GB modules are available in both UDIMM and SODIMM. The frequencies from 3000 MHz to 3600 MHz are available for UDIMM and the frequencies from 2400 MHz to 3000 MHz for SODIMM. The new modules are built from rigorously tested memory chips and components on a ten-layer PCB for optimum performance in gaming desktops and laptops.

Patriot Viper Gaming 32GB Viper Steel SODIMMs & UDIMMs

The VIPER STEEL provides extra gaming performance and stability for the most demanding desktop and laptop environments across the latest Intel and AMD platforms. The VIPER STEEL modules bring Intel XMP 2.0 performance to the next level by offering hardcore gamers and enthusiasts the possibility to upgrade their gaming systems with more DRAM memory capacity and further extending their potential.

What Does Patriot Have to Say?

“The VIPER STEEL has been awarded by many PC hardware sites in 2019. The feedback from PC gaming communities around the world has demanded that we expand the VIPER STEEL to create larger 64 GB memory kits. These new kits are not just for desktop gamers but apply to gaming laptop users and even mini-ITX builders as they benefit most from the 32 GB modules. “

A Big Warranty For A Bigger Product!

Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, the VIPER STEEL SERIES DDR4 32 GB modules have been rigorously hand-tested and strictly verified across a broad range of the latest Intel and AMD platforms. The VIPER STEEL UDIMM is available in frequencies of 3,000 MHz, 3,200 MHz, and 3,600 MHz. The VIPER STEEL SODIMM is available in frequencies of 2400 MHz, 2666 MHz, and 3000 MHz

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!