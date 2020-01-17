Patriot & Viper Gaming @ CES 2020

Tired of those pokey old PCIe Gen3 drives? The shift to next-gen PCIe Gen4 is happening at a great pace now. At CES 2020, Patriot was eager to showcase their upcoming Gen4 drive, the VP4100. It features the latest Phison E16 controller, allowing it to top out around 5000 MB/s read and 4400 MB/s write. It’ll also feature a built-in heatsink, thermal sensor, and come with a 5-year warranty.

It seems they were also keen to showcase their world record-setting memory. Running on the Xeon W-3175X at a whopping 4033 MHz. It was a Hexa DDR4 setup, using the Patriot Viper CL14 memory.

Back to the more consumer-friendly side of things for a moment. They had their portable SSD driver on offer too. The Evlvr we already know. However, the new Evlvr 2 is Thunderbolt 3, and features read and write speeds of 2850 MB/s and 2600 Mb/s. Honestly, that’s pretty immense for a portable drive! If that’s going to be out of your price range, however, the PXD will do the same at 1000 MB/s read & write.

Tucked into this PC, you can see their VPR100 SSD. Featuring the E12 controller from Phison, Gen3 interface, and 3300 MB/s read and 2900 MB/s write. A bit behind the Gen4 drives, but hardly slot in its own regards.

Finally, we have their new P210 and P220 drives. The 2.5″ SSDs feature the latest Phison S12 controller and can use both TLC and QLC NAND. They’ll come in up to 4TB, and feature static and dynamic wear levelling. Patriot is targetting great prices with these drives too.

Of course, they’ve got their new peripherals too, such as the latest Viper V380 Gaming Headset, USB hub headset stand, and V730 Mechanical Keyboard. We’ll be taking a closer look at much of this in the coming weeks on eTeknix, so stay tuned!

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.