Patriot Viper Reveals the V380 Virtual 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset
Mike Sanders / 5 hours ago
Patriot Viper is one of the most premium names when it comes to PC peripherals and, with good reason. Put simply, when they launch anything new it’s generally excellent and, as such, they always have our attention.
In this instance, if you’re looking for a nice upgrade to your gaming headset, then you might want to check out Patriot Vipers brand new ‘V380’.
Patriot Viper Gaming ‘V380’ Headset
Packing a whole bunch of amazing features, one of the biggest selling points of the headset is undoubtedly the RGB lighting. Through their own developed software, it can be customized and configured to suit all needs, requirements, and tastes.
Let’s check out some of the features and specifications!
Features
- Ergonomic closed-ear design for passive noise cancellation
- 7.1 Virtual surround sound
- Hi-Fi 53mm Neodymium Drivers
- USB Interface
- Durable braided 2.1 m cable
- Convenient on-ear sound controls
- Full-spectrum RGB illumination
- Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz
- Impedance: 64Ω at 1kHz
- Sensitivity: 106 + 3dB at 1kHz
- Detachable Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Microphone
- Frequency Response: 100Hz-10kHz
- Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR): 60 dB
- Sensitivity : -42±3dB
- Pick-up pattern: Omnidirectional
- Viper Software
What Does Patriot Viper Have to Say?
“Patriot Viper Gaming’s V380 7.1 virtual surround sound gaming headset is engineered for better comfort and functionality all around with a 53mm driver, hinged over-sized ear cups, protein-leather headband, and full spectrum RGB that’s customizable through the Viper Software to match your set up. Game stress-free without worrying about your teammates background noise as the V380 features an omnidirectional, detachable, noise-cancelling microphone. Take in-game communication and sound cues to the next level with crystal clear audio and
zero feedback.
Be in the game longer when comfort and quality are combined with optimal functionality. Backed by a two year warranty, the V380 headset is compatible with nearly every Windows® operating system, including Windows® 10, or higher.”
When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?
The Patriot Viper Gaming V380 is available to purchase now for a price in the region of $89.99. Based on premium gaming headset prices, this is more than a little reasonable when compared to its competition. If you are, therefore, looking for an upgrade or something nice to accompany your PC, then this design definitely warrants some attention.
You can learn more at the official product website via the link here!
What do you think? Do you like the Patriot Viper ‘V380’? What gaming headset do you use? Would this be a good upgrade for you? – Let us know in the comments!