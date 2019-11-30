Patriot Viper VP4100 1TB Gen.4 NVMe SSD Review

AMD upped the storage game with their latest generation of processors and the introduction of PCIe 4.0 motherboards. Today I’m taking the first look at a Gen.4 NVMe SSD here at eTeknix with the Viper VP4100 1TB drive from Patriot. The drive features a low-profile heatsink and an aggressive look.

Patriot Viper VP4100 Gen.4 SSD

Patriot built the Viper VP4100 on quality components, starting with the Phison PS5016-E16, or just E16 for short, controller. They then paired the controller with BiCS4 96-layer TLC NAND to create this impressive M.2 2280 NVMe drive.

Now, we all know by now that NVMe controllers can get quite hot which can cause thermal throttling. However, that won’t be an issue with this drive thanks to the heatsink. It will keep the VP4100 nice and cool for all your long sessions. The only issue it can cause is for people who have motherboards with built-in heatsinks, they’ll want a drive without such a heatsink.

Performance and Endurance

While graphics cards aren’t able to fully utilise the new 4th generation PCIe slots yet, storage drives can. At least when we’re talking 4 lanes. The Viper VP4100 delivers up to 5000MB/s at sequential reads and up to 4400MB/s at sequential writes. The random performance is equally impressive at 800K IOPs at both reading and writing. These are numbers which previously only were reached with RAID setups on gen.3 drives.

Endurance is at least as important as performance and the VP4100 comes in here with a TBW rating of 1800 in the 1TB version. Patriot also backs the drive with a nice long 5-year warranty.

What Does Patriot Have To Say?

“The Viper VP4100 PCIe m.2 SSD provides high capacity storage options while reaching up to 5,000 MB/s Read and 4,400MB/s Write. About 10 times faster than SATA SSD’s and up to 50 times faster than traditional HDDs. With its elegant, low-profile, and easy-to-install m.2 form factor, the Patriot Viper VP4100 is effortless to install and the functional heat spreader with its aggressive lines scream performance!“

You can read more about the drive and its details on the official product page.

Feature Highlights

Available as 1TB and 2TB version

Up to 5000MB/s sequential and 800K IOPS random performance

Low-profile heatsink attached

External thermal sensor to prevent drive damage from overheating

5-year warranty

Specifications